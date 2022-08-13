Manchester City produced an all-round performance to thrash Bournemouth 4-0 at Etihad in the Premier League 2022-23 today. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Phill Foden were on target for Pep Guardiola's side. The defending champions thus have won two consecutive games in the Premier League and stay on top of the points table.

