Manchester United had the Ralf Rangnick era start off with a victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, December 5. Fred scored the only goal of the match as Manchester United registered two consecutive wins in the Premier League. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Tweet:

FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace Ralf Rangnick's first match in charge of @ManUtd ends in victory thanks to Fred's superb strike#MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/1R82B1bKns — Premier League (@premierleague) December 5, 2021

