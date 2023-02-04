Arsenal have slumped to a 1-0 shock defeat at the hands of Everton in what was their second loss of the Premier League 2022-23 season. A goal by James Tarkowski was enough to separate the two sides at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 4, as the Sean Dyche era began in style at Everton. Arsenal still lead the Premier League points table but couldn't extend their gap with Manchester City.

Everton vs Arsenal Result

Everton climb out of the bottom three with victory over the league leaders 👏#EVEARS pic.twitter.com/CSa2iAxJef — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

James Tarkowski Goal Video

GOAL Everton 1-0 Arsenal (60 mins) James Tarkowski's header guides home Dwight McNeil's corner at the back post to open the scoring for the hosts#EVEARS pic.twitter.com/5yxViNL3oQ — DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) February 4, 2023

