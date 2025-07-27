Continuing their pre-season world tour, Manchester United played their first USA-leg match against West Ham at MetLife Stadium, which saw Bruno Fernandes dazzle, and ensured the United States of America tour for the Red Devils started with a win. Fernandes converted a penalty in the fifth minute, handing United an early lead, but his shining moment came at the start of the second half, when the Portuguese player hit an absolute stunner from just outside the box in the 52nd minute. Not to be completely overshadowed, Jarros Bowen managed to find a consolation goal for West Ham in the 63rd minute, keeping interest in the contest, which eventually ended in a Manchester United victory. Manchester United Signs Bryan Mbeumo From Brentford As Ruben Amorim Continues Overhaul.

Manchester United Start Pre-Season USA Tour With Win

Kicking off our #PLSummerSeries campaign with a win! ➕3️⃣ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2025

