Manchester United continued their brilliant form in pre-season with another victory, this one coming against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. Goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho was enough for Erik ten Hag's men to walk away with another victory.

Erik's Reds make it three pre-season wins from three ✔️✔️✔️#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2022

