In a big development, one of the world’s largest clubs, Manchester United, their share price skyrocketed to 20 per cent in pre-market trading following reports that state Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed in his pursuit of the takeover of the club. Manchester United Takeover: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe Make 3rd Bids.

Manchester United Share Price Is Up Over 20 Percent

BREAKING: Manchester United share price is up over 20% in pre-market after Qatar’s Al-Watan newspaper reported that Sheikh Jassim is set to succeed in buying the club. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)