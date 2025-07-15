As reported by Fabrizio Romano, English Premier League side Manchester United are targeting Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor Maciel Furtado. As per a report in Goal Brazil, Manchester United have made a move to sign the 29-year-old Brazilian GK John Victor, the EPL giants are willing to trigger a R$ 44.5 million (£ 6 million ) release clause in the player's contract. John Victor delivered some standout performances in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. He was spectacular in both, the 1-0 defeat against Palmeiras, and the 1-0 victory of the eventual FIFA CWC 2025 runner-up side PSG. Luka Modric Joins AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid, Star Croatian Midfielder Signs One-Year Contract With Italian Club (See Pics).

