English Premier League outfit Manchester United have officially signed English international Jack Butland on loan from fellow EPL club Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season. After Newcastle United's decision to recall Martin Dubravka, United were in search of a new custodian. Hence Butland became their first signing of the January transfer window. 29-year-old Butland has represented clubs like Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Birmingham City in his career. He has also made nine appearances for England. At this moment, United management is very happy with their new backup goalkeeper. Manchester United 3–1 Everton, FA Cup 2022–23 Result: Marcus Rashford Stars in Red Devils Victory.

Jack Butland Joins Manchester United

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)