Erik Ten Hag has registered his second signing of this summer as Manchester United have completed the deal of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, according to Fabrizio Romano. The youngster has joined the Red Devils on a five-year contract which will keep him at Old Trafford till 2027. The contract would cost Manchester United around $62 million.

Check the Tweet:

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Deal done - meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

