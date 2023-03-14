After spending three years in India, Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez has become a fan favourite because of his relationship with young Indian footballer. His coaching has developed potential stars into grown footballers like Akash Mishra, Mohammad Yasir and Chinglensana. Although, the veteran coach was spotted exchanging heated words with one of his old students Ashish Rai after ATK Mohun Bagan knocked out Hyderabad FC from the ISL 2022-23 semifinal. Later Manolo reacted on the incident on Twitter, clearing the air and speculations, pointing out it was just a disagreement on a matter.

Manolo Marquez Reacts on Ashish Rai Incident

Yes, I argued with him because we weren't agree in a situation in the game. Finished. I love Asish, the best RBack in ISL so far. Only good words for him, big responsible in HFC success. One of the most fun, professional and hardworking guys I have ever trained. Happy everyone? — Manolo Márquez (@2014_manel) March 13, 2023

