Mohammedan SC will take on Aizawl FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Friday, January 13, 2023. The game, which is set to take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, will kick off at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Aizawl FC are coming into this match with a 0-0 draw against Real Kashmir. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC also played out a draw against Rajasthan United FC in their previous outing. The live telecast of the I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Aizawl FC will be available on DD Sports. Meanwhile, Eurosport can also provide live telecast of this game. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into Discovery+. Indian U-17 Men’s Football Team To Face UAE, Uzbekistan in Friendly Matches in January.

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC Live On Discovery+

