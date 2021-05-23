Max Verstappen wins Monaco GP 2021 to record his first win in Monte Carlo. With this win, the Dutchman takes the lead in the 2021 F1 Driver's Championship.

NEW. CHAMPIONSHIP. LEADER.@Max33Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship for the first time in his career 🤩 And it’s a return to the top for @redbullracing too!#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IWWpI5hXyI — Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)