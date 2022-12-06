Morocco have eliminated Spain from the FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 stage with a victory in a penalty shootout, at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, December 6. The match was an action-packed one with both teams having their chances to score in regulation time before the clash moved to extra-time. After 120 minutes of end-to-end football, Morocco keeper Yassine Bono came up with two saves in the penalty shootout to help the Atlas Lions enter the quarterfinals. Spain, the 2010 champions and title favourites, have been knocked out. Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of MAR vs ESP on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India
Morocco Enter Quarterfinals:
The definition of holding your nerve. 🤯👑 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dQLNNGAR9e
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Penalties to Decide Winner
It's time for penalties in #MAR v #ESP.
It doesn't get much more tense than this.
Hold on tight. HERE. WE. GO. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:
15 minutes to go and then it's penalties! ⏳ #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Spain Make More Changes:
🔁 Doble cambio en la @Sefutbol:
🔺ENTRAN | Alejandro Balde y @ANSUFATI
🔻SALEN | @JordiAlba y @daniolmo7#MAR 🆚 #ESP | 0-0 | 99’#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/DDLjzpe5Oz
— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) December 6, 2022
MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:
Extra time is underway 🇲🇦 🇪🇸
Will there be a winner? 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:
The deadlock can't be broken! 🔒
We're heading for 30 more minutes 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:
These final few minutes are the definition of END TO END 😳 #MAR #ESP
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Nico Williams Replaces Ferran Torres in Spain's Third Change:
🔁 Cambio en la @Sefutbol:
🔺ENTRA | @willliamsssnico
🔻SALE | @FerranTorres20#MAR 🆚 #ESP | 0-0 | 76’#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/GFiGpV1UJe
— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) December 6, 2022
Alvaro Morata, Carlos Soler Replace Marco Asensio, Gavi:
🔁 Doble cambio en la @Sefutbol:
🔺ENTRAN | @AlvaroMorata y @Carlos10Soler
🔻SALEN | Gavi y @marcoasensio10#MAR 🆚 #ESP | 0-0 | 63’#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/oEjVMViPKe
— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) December 6, 2022
MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:
A HUGE 45 minutes ahead for #MAR and #ESP! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
MAR 0-0 ESP at Half-Time:
Plenty of action but still no goals 👀
A big 45 minutes to come! #MAR #ESP
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Action Starts at Education City Stadium:
Only one team can progress 😬
The action is getting underway!
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Check Starting XI of Both Teams:
Another HUGE Round of 16 clash 😳
Who will be tonight's star? 👀 #MAR #ESP
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)