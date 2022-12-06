Morocco have eliminated Spain from the FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 stage with a victory in a penalty shootout, at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, December 6. The match was an action-packed one with both teams having their chances to score in regulation time before the clash moved to extra-time. After 120 minutes of end-to-end football, Morocco keeper Yassine Bono came up with two saves in the penalty shootout to help the Atlas Lions enter the quarterfinals. Spain, the 2010 champions and title favourites, have been knocked out. Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of MAR vs ESP on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

Morocco Enter Quarterfinals:

Penalties to Decide Winner

It's time for penalties in #MAR v #ESP. It doesn't get much more tense than this. Hold on tight. HERE. WE. GO. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:

15 minutes to go and then it's penalties! ⏳ #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Spain Make More Changes:

MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:

Extra time is underway 🇲🇦 🇪🇸 Will there be a winner? 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:

The deadlock can't be broken! 🔒 We're heading for 30 more minutes 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:

These final few minutes are the definition of END TO END 😳 #MAR #ESP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Nico Williams Replaces Ferran Torres in Spain's Third Change:

Alvaro Morata, Carlos Soler Replace Marco Asensio, Gavi:

MAR 0-0 ESP Live Score Updates:

MAR 0-0 ESP at Half-Time:

Plenty of action but still no goals 👀 A big 45 minutes to come! #MAR #ESP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Action Starts at Education City Stadium:

Only one team can progress 😬 The action is getting underway! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Check Starting XI of Both Teams:

Another HUGE Round of 16 clash 😳 Who will be tonight's star? 👀 #MAR #ESP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)