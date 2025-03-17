Fourth-placed Gokulam Kerala will be hosted by sixth-placed Namdhari FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25. The Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala I-League 2024-25 match will be played at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab on Monday from 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 17. The I-League 2024-25 will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala will be available on the Sony Sports TV channels in India. The Namdhari vs Kerala I-League football match live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. ISL 2024–25: Hyderabad FC Share Spoils With Kerala Blasters FC As League Stage Concludes.

Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala I-League 2024-25:

