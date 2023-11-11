Namdhari FC are locking horns against Real Kashmir FC in the I-League 2023-24 on November 11. The match is being played at the Namdhari Stadium in Punjab, starting at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Namdhari FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Eurosport India TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the I-League 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website. Blue Tigers Coach Igor Stimac Shifts Focus to Replacing Injured Players Ahead of India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Namdhari FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live

Get set for more action from the I League! 👊💥 Will we have a new leader at the 🔝 at the end of Matchweek 4️⃣? Watch all the action from the @ILeagueOfficial LIVE on EurosportIndia! 📺#IndianFootball #Football #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport pic.twitter.com/dHqeSZt4R0 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) November 10, 2023

