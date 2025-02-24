Looking to extend it’s lead at the top, Churchill Brothers will play an away game at Namdhari in the I League 2024-25 season. The Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers match will be played at Namdhari Stadium and will start at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 24. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Marcos Rudwere Scores Brace As Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Sreenidi Deccan 4–0 in I-League 2024–25.

Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2024-25 Season

