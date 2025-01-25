Second-placed Namdhari will clash against Shillong Lajong, who are fifth in the I-League 2024-25 table on January 25. The Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong football match will be played at the Namdhari Stadium. The blockbuster action will kick off at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. TheNamdhari vs Shillong Lajong will not be telecasted live in India. However, Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal Break 4-game Winless Streak with 2-1 Triumph Against Visiting Kerala Blasters.

Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong Live

