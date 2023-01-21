NEROCA FC will face rivals from North-East, Aizawl FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Saturday, January 21. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal. NEROCA are coming into this match with a 3-1 win over arch-rivals TRAU FC. Meanwhile, Aizawl defeated Sudeva Delhi in their last outing. The important I League match at Imphal will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming of this game, you can tune into the Discovery+ app and website.

NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)