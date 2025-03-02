There is slight change in the ‘goalkeeper rule’ as the IFAB (International Football Association Board) amended the current ‘six second’ rule. Currently, Law 12.2 states that a goalkeeper has six seconds to release the ball before the opposing team is awarded an indirect free-kick. As per the new amendment, if a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds (with the referee using a visual five-second countdown), the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team (rather than the current indirect free kick for more than six seconds),” added the statement. The change was unanimously decided in 139th Annual General Meeting and will come into force next season. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

New ‘Goalkeeper Rule’

🚨 OFFICIAL: IFAB approves new rule from next season for goalkeepers. If the goalkeeper holds the ball for more than 8 seconds, the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team. pic.twitter.com/4193QmFDQN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2025

