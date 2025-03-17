Newcastle United Darren Eales recreated Lionel Messi's viral 'Trophy in Bed' picture after his team won the Carabao Cup 2024-25 title on Sunday, March 17. Goals from Dan Burn (45') and Alexander Isak (52') helped Newcastle United come out on top against Liverpool for whom, Federico Chiesa scored in added time. With this, Newcastle United ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, with the last one coming way back in 1955. Taking to X, Darren Eales shared a picture of himself sleeping while holding the Carabao Cup 2024-25 title. "Sweet dreams Newcastle!" he wrote as caption of the post. Carabao Cup 2024–25 Final: Newcastle United Defeat Liverpool 2–1 To Win First Major Domestic Trophy Since 1955.

NUFC CEO Darren Eales Recreates Lionel Messi's Picture

