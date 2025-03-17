Mumbai, March 17: Newcastle United secured a historic 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the 2025 Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy. Goals from defender Dan Burn and forward Alexander Isak sealed the win for Eddie Howe’s side, while a late strike from substitute Federico Chiesa reduced the deficit for Liverpool, but it wasn't enough to stop the Magpies from lifting their first-ever League Cup. PSG Ousts Liverpool From UEFA Champions League 2024–25 on Penalties To Join Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Quarterfinals.

The match started with both teams probing for early dominance, but it was Newcastle who looked the more dangerous side in the opening exchanges. Harvey Barnes had a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet, but his efforts either went wide or were cleared away. As Liverpool began to grow into the game, they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, with only Sandro Tonali coming close with a shot that drifted past Kelleher's left post.

In the final moments of the first half, Newcastle took the lead. Kieran Trippier delivered a well-placed corner that Burn, making a charging run, expertly headed into the bottom corner. The goal came just before the break and gave the Magpies a deserved 1-0 lead.

Liverpool attempted to respond in added time, but Diogo Jota's volley from a cross by Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz flew wide, leaving them trailing at halftime. Liverpool came out with renewed energy after the break, but it was Newcastle who doubled their lead. Isak, who had a goal ruled out for offside just minutes earlier, made no mistake in the 52nd minute. Mohamed Salah Becomes Fifth All-Time Goal Scorer in Premier League History, Matches Sergio Aguero’s Goal Tally During Liverpool vs Southampton Match.

Tino Livramento’s deep cross was expertly headed down by Jacob Murphy, and Isak finished the chance with a cool low shot into the net. The Reds responded by introducing Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, with Jones immediately forcing a strong save from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Isak then nearly added a third for Newcastle, but Kelleher produced a brilliant point-blank save to deny him.

As the match entered its final stages, Liverpool made more attacking changes, bringing on Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, and Chiesa. It was Chiesa who found the back of the net in the dying moments, finishing a low ball from Elliott. Initially ruled out for offside, the goal was allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR review, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Despite the late surge, Liverpool could not find an equalizer, and Newcastle held on to claim their first League Cup title. The win marked a historic moment for the club, ending decades of disappointment and securing their first trophy since 1969.

