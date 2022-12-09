Neymar Jr has been a great for Brazil for a long time now. With his stunning solo goal against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals, he equals the record of all-time top scorer of Brazil alongside legend Pele. Neymar Goal Video Highlights: Watch Neymar Jr Score A Stunner Against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

Neymar Jr Equals Pele's Record

Neymar Junior equals Pelé as Brazil’s all time top scorer. Not a bad moment to do it, also. 🕺🏽🇧🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/9gmC93kiAw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

