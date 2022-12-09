After 105 minutes of grueling football the deadlock of Croatia defence gets finally broken by Neymar Jr as he scores a stunning solo goal dribbling past the goalkeeper late in the first half of extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Croatian defence looked rock solid in the game and only such a goal could have breached it.

Neymar Jr Scores Stunning Goal Against Croatia

UNREAL GOAL BY NEYMAR!! GOATED STUFF RIGHT HERE pic.twitter.com/xEZTfuKjeu — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)