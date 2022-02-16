Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw as the teams shared points in Tilak Maidan Stadium. Javi Hernandez canceled out Rahim Ali's early strike in the first half. The Nerijus Valskis scored late in the second after Jonathas de Jesus had put Odisha in front.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)