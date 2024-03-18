The former player of Manchester United Gary Neville took to his Instagram and recorded his live reaction after Amad Diallo from the Red Devils scored the match-winner against Liverpool in the last minute in the FA Cup 2023-24 quarterfinal match. Gary Neville was very hyped after Manchester United won the match and advanced to the next stage of the oldest cup competition the FA Cup. Manchester United will next face Coventry FC in the semi-final of FA Cup 2023-24. Manchester United 4–3 Liverpool, FA Cup 2023–24: Amad Diallo Scores Late As Red Devils Beats Reds To Ease Pressure on Erik Ten Hag.

Watch Video Here

Neville’s back at it again

Salford Win, Utd Win, Top Weekend 🦁 pic.twitter.com/PNd1LRNVr9— scfcJJ_UTFA🦁🇨🇩 (@Ammiescfc40) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)