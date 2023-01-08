Argentina midfielder Papu Gomez paid tribute to his teammate Emiliano Martinez by getting a tattoo of his spectacular save during the tense FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. Martinez's save kept Argentina alive in the contest after he denied France's Randal Kolo Muani in a one-to-one battle to ensure that the scoreline remained 2-2 before the game headed to penalties. Argentina ended up winning the match 4-2 in the penalty shootout, with Martinez again putting in a star-studded performance. Taking to Instagram, Papu Gomez shared the Martinez tattoo with 122'43' written, signifying the time of that effort. He also got tattoos of the World Cup trophy and his Argentina shirt. Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind Ahead of Debut For His New Club Al-Nassr (See Instagram Post).

Check Out the Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ıllıllı Papu Gomez ıllıllı (@papugomez_official)

