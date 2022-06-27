Chelsea legend Petr Cech, who was serving as the technical and performance advisor at the club, has stepped down from his role, the London outfit confirmed on Monday. '‘It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.' said the former footballer.

