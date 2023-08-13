Chelsea is playing against Liverpool in its Premier League opening game on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Stamford Bridge. The match between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in a stalemate after a goal from debutant Axel Diasi in the 37th minute saw Chelsea equalise after trailing 1-0 in the first half. Chelsea almost took the lead in the 39th minute through a goal from Ben Chilwell but VAR ruled him as offside. Earlier, Liverpool opened the scoring when Luis Diaz converted a great cross. Liverpool in the 29th minute doubled the lead but VAR ruled the Reds' skipper, Mohamed Salah as offside.

Chelsea Hold Liverpool to 1–1 Draw

FT: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool That was fun ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pnbmg9S1Rb — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 13, 2023

