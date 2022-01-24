Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for PSG as the French giants beat Reims 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Monday, January 24. They have now opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the table with this victory.You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)