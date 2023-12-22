After back to back three draws in I-League, Rajasthan FC fought hard to win 4-3 against NEROCA on December 15, 2023. Rajasthan FC will have a chance to better their position in the points table as they will be facing bottom side TRAU, who has one win so far in the tournament. Rajasthan FC vs TRAU I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While live telecast of Rajasthan FC vs TRAU I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosports, fans can also enjoy the game on the Fancode App and website. I-League 2023–24: Manvir Singh and Saurabh Bhanwala Score As Namdhari FC Pile Up More Misery for TRAU FC in Battle of Tailenders.

Rajasthan FC vs TRAU I-League 2023–24

