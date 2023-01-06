Rajasthan United will face Mohammedan SC in their next I-League 2022-23 fixture. The match will start at 4.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. Coming to the match, Rajasthan are currently in the sixth position with fourteen points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Mohammedan are struggling at the ninth spot with eleven points from nine matches. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and Mohammedan SC will be telecasted live on DD Sports and Eurosport. You can also watch the live-streaming of the match on Discovery+.

Rajasthan United FC vs Mohammedan SC on Eurosport

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)