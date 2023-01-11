Rajasthan United FC will face Sreenidi Deccan FC in their next I-League 2022-23 match. The game will commence at 7.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday, January 11. Rajasthan are coming into the match with a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan defeated Kenkre 1-0 in their previous outing. The important I-League match between Rajasthan United FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on Discovery+.

Rajasthan United vs Sreenidi Deccan FC On Discover+

