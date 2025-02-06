Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV and Online

Rajasthan United pushing for top spot in the I Lague 2024-25 season will take on Aizawal FC next in I League 2024-25 season and will look for a win on February 6. The Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC match will be played at Vidyadhar Nagar stadium and will start at 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC I-League 2024-25 Season

