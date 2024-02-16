Gokulam Kerala stands fourth in the I-League 2023-24 season points table with 23 points. They have six wins and lost just two games out of 11 matches so far this season. Rajasthan United on the other hand are struggling on both ends of the field, scoring 23 goals while shipping in 32 in 13 games so far. They stand ninth in the points table with four wins. In a head-to-head match-up, Gokulam Kerala FC holds an upper hand against Rajasthan United with four wins and a draw in the last five encounters between the two sides. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 02:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC Suffer Heavy Defeat Against 0–4 Jamshedpur FC at Home.

Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live

GKFC faces off against Rajasthan United FC in a thrilling away match. 🏟️🔥#gkfc #malabarians #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/MYK2axHhPN — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) February 16, 2024

