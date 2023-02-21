Real Kashmir will lock horns with Aizawl FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 21, The match between these two teams will take place at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport will provide live telecast of the match. Fans, who want to watch the live streaming of this match, can do so on the Discovery+ app and website. ISL 2022-23 Final To Be Hosted By Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium In Goa On March 18.

Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC Live

