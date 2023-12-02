Real Kashmir will face Aizawl FC on Saturday, December 2 in the I-League 2023-24. Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Kashmir. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Jordan Lamela’s Brace Helps Inter Kashi to Triumphs Over NEROCA 3–1 To Regain Winning Momentum.

Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC Live

It’s Matchday!!! The People’s Club will take on the Snow Leopard’s today at 🏟️: TRC Turf 🕑: 2:00 PM#AizawlFC #ThePeoplesClub #ILeague pic.twitter.com/kJDvUAlEqg — Aizawl FC (@AizawlFC) December 2, 2023

