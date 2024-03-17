Following a draw against Shillong Lajong, Real Kashmir will host Delhi FC in their next I-League 2023-24 match. The Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC I League match will be played from 02:30 pm IST at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, the Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC match will not be live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this contest. Indian Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac Suggests I-League Calendar Should Be in Sync With FIFA International Windows.

Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)