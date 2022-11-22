Real Kashmir FC will be facing defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League 2022-23 match on Tuesday, November 22. Both sides have faced each other a total of six times in the history of I-League, in which Real Kashmir won two. On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala won only a single game. The match will be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, Srinagar and is slated to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

