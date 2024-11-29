After winning their opening matches in the I League 2024-25 tournament, Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala will face each other for match number two. The Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala match will be played at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground and will start at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on November 29. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala for I-League 2024-25 Season

🔥 MATCHDAY 🔥 SnowLeopards face Gokulam Kerala FC today at 2:00 PM at TRC Ground, Srinagar. 🎟 Tickets Available at the main Gate Be there to cheer for SnowLeopards! 🐾⚽ #RealKashmirFC #SnowLeopards #ILeague #Kashmir #Kerala pic.twitter.com/WyDSAS1WSw — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) November 29, 2024

