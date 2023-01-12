Defending La Liga champions entered the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2023 after defeating Valencia at penalties at King Fahd International Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos took the lead in the first half through Karim Benzema's penalty. However, just after the restart, Samuel Lino scored the equaliser for Valencia. Both teams had enough chances to win the game in regulation time but they failed to do so. Then after the 30-minute extra time when the score remained the same, the match got decided by a penalty shootout. Real took an early lead as Eray Comet missed the target. Thibaut Courtois once again came clutch and saved Jose Gaya's penalty to win the match.

