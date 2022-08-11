Karim Benzema and David Alaba found the back of the net as Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to clinch the UEFA Super Cup 2021-22 title at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Thursday, August 11. Alaba scored in the 37th minute before Benzema's 67th-minute strike doubled Real Madrid's lead. Eventually, the scoreline remained that way as Eintracht Frankfurt could not come up with a response. You can watch the goal video highlights of the match here.

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt:

