PSG defeated Tottenham Hotspur to win the UEFA Super Cup 2025 title on Wednesday, August 13, in Italy and Google celebrated the historic victory with a fireworks animation. Tottenham Hotspur were in total control of proceedings at one point with a 2-0 lead courtesy goals from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero but PSG mounted a late comeback with Lee Kang-in scoring the team's first goal in the 85th minute before Goncalo Ramos' strike in added time levelled the score, taking the UEFA Super Cup 2025 to the penalty shootout. Tottenham Hotspur had a forgettable outing in the penalty shootout, with Micky van de Ven and Mathys Tel failing to score. Nuno Mendes netted the winning penalty as he beat Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to find the back of the net and help PSG win the UEFA Super Cup title for the first time. Upon visiting Google and typing either 'PSG' or 'PSG vs Spurs' or 'UEFA Super Cup' or any other strong keyword related to the match, the search engine displayed a unique fireworks animation which depicts the colours of PSG-blue and red. PSG Win UEFA Super Cup 2025, Ousmane Dembele and Co Beat Tottenham Hotspur on Penalties to Clinch Maiden Title.

Google Celebrates PSG's UEFA Super Cup 2025 Win with Fireworks Animation

Google's fireworks animation celebrating PSG's UEFA Super Cup 2025 win (Photo credit: Google)

