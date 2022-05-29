Real Madrid players and support staff were one happy bunch after they won a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League 2021-22 title. After the historic victory at the Stade de France, the whole Real Madrid team celebrated hard in the dressing room by singing, dancing, pouring champagne, giving interviews and yes, posing with the coveted title.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)