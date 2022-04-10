Modena goalkeeper Ricardo Gagno produced something sensational for his side in their encounter against Imolese. The keeper scored an injury-time winner from his own penalty box to give his side all three points in an important clash in Serie C.

Modena's goalkeeper scores a 91st-minute winner from his own box 🤯pic.twitter.com/SSIjs0JOcZ — FUN88 (@fun88eng) April 9, 2022

