Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, has raised USD 6 billion in its Series C funding round to accelerate advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The funding will serve further development of xAI's technologies. Investors in the xAI Series C funding round include Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), BlackRock, Fidelity, Kingdom Holdings, Lightspeed, MGX, Morgan Stanley, OIA, QIA, Sequoia Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Nvidia, AMD, and several others. Grok Identifies Century-Old Wine Bottles Near Titanic Wreckage, Elon Musk Says ‘It Gets Better Every Week’.

Elon Musk's xAI Series C Funding Round

Announcing our Series C of $6B to accelerate our progress Investors participating include a16z, Blackrock, Fidelity, Kingdom Holdings, Lightspeed, MGX, Morgan Stanley, OIA, QIA, Sequoia Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Nvidia, AMD, among others — xAI (@xai) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)