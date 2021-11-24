Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman scored to take Bayern Munich to the round of 16. The team registered a 2-1 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the UCL 2021-22 match.

3️⃣ points to guarantee us top spot in our group! 👏 ♦️ #DYNFCB 1-2 ♦️ pic.twitter.com/4O2SLeW0eN — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)