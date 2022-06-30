Romelu Lukaku has returned back to Inter Milan for a season-long loan, both Chelsea and the Italian club have confirmed. The Belgian striker had enjoyed a considerable amount of success at San Siro where he helped Inter win the Serie A as well. He returned to Chelsea last summer but had not been able to perform according to the expectations.

See Inter Milan's Tweet:

Chelsea' Club Statement:

Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022/23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 29, 2022

