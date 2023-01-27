RoundGlass Punjab FC are all set to lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in the next fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Friday, January 27. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. RoundGlass Punjab FC demolished Mohammedan SC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir played a 0-0 draw with Churchill Brothers. The important I-League 2022-23 game between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Real Kashmir FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Meanwhile, Eurosport can also provide live telecast of this match. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app and website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

