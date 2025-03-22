Looking to stay away from the relegation zone, SC Bengaluru will meet against fourth-placed Gokulam Kerala in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 22. The SC Bengaluru ve Gokulam Kerala I-League football match will be held at Bangalore Football Stadium and commence at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The SC Bengaluru ve Gokulam Kerala match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of SC Bengaluru ve Gokulam Kerala will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

