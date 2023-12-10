After beating Churchill Brothers in their last I-league game, Shillong Lajong will face Aizawl FC on Sunday, December 10. Shillong Lajong v Aizawl FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong, Meghalaya. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shillong Lajong v Aizawl FC in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Shillong Lajong v Aizawl FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. East Bengal 0–0 Punjab FC, ISL 2023–24: Red and Golds Share Points Against Shers in Goalless Draw at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Shillong Lajong v Aizawl FC Live

